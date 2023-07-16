Photos by Bob Adams

THE last time I went to Ireland was in 2019 when I followed the northern section of the coast from Belfast to Donegal (The Press, July 23, 2019). Four years later I returned to visit Mayo and Connemara, the middle bit that sticks out to the west. On this occasion I was accompanied by my wife Barbara. We have now upgraded to a slightly larger and more comfortable campervan. No more three men in a van. This meant we could do more easily do what is known in the trade as ‘wild camping’. This basically means parking up anywhere where it is allowed.

We started off spending the night in a carpark in the centre of Kirkcudbright (pronounced Kircoobree) in western Scotland. The name comes from the site of a kirk (chapel) dedicated to St Cuthbert of Lindisfarne. In the 7th century, Cuthbert’s body was taken to many places to avoid the Vikings, finally settling at Durham.

The next morning we took the ferry to Belfast from where we travelled a few miles south to spend two days ‘on the farm’ with an old friend of Barbara’s. Hospitality was wonderful and we even helped herd the cows back from milking.

Our coastal route proper started at Ballyshannon, just north of Sligo, with a stop at Mulaghmore, a delightful fishing village in the shadow of Benbulbin, an Irish version of Table Mountain. In 1979 this peaceful place was desecrated when Lord Mountbatten and others were blown up by the IRA on a small boat, just off the harbour, a terrible reminder of how things were during the troubles.

At the time, the Mountbatten family owned a small castle nearby called Cassiebawn, a building complete with turrets like something out of Disney. We parked up on the quayside, a perfect place for a cup of tea. Our stop for the night was at small campsite on the beach at Aughris Head a few miles south. There was the added attraction of a pub that served food, the Beach Bar.

Bob Adams discovers the beauty of Ireland on his road trip

The next morning we headed further west into the heart of County Mayo. In the stone age this part of Ireland was warmer and heavily populated, before the climate cooled and peat bogs formed. At this time most of the trees were cut down and animals began to be domesticated. We visited the earliest known field system ever found at Céide Fields, dating back nearly 6,000 years. This complex and extensive series of stone walls was discovered in the 1930s by a local schoolteacher when cutting peat. There is now a visitor’s centre with sweeping views of the coast to the east, and the magnificent Dun Briste, a sea stack shaped like a castle.

Progress through this deserted and desolate countryside was a memorable experience, driving slowly along narrow roads over bogs that stretched for miles with an occasional mountain range popping up in the distance. One of these was the Ballycroy National Park. We stopped for the night at Nevin’s bar, a lively pub overlooking Clew Bay and Croagh Patrick, the Holy Mountain. This 764m peak, also known as the Reek, is climbed by thousands of pilgrims on the last Sunday in July in honour of St Patrick.

The next day we headed west again to Achill Island, reached by crossing a bridge. It was like a gateway to another world. A land of windswept mountains, sandy beaches, treeless wastes, and blackface mountain sheep. It seems that these unusual sheep had already taken over. When I walked to a deserted village under Mount Slievemore I found sheep living inside the ruined houses. A quote displayed there by Hëinrich Boll was apt: "This then is what human habitation looks like when it has been left in peace after death". We spent two nights at Keel Sands Campsite, next to a three kilometre beach. Time to chill out, sample a local restaurant and take in the beauty of the place.

Not surprisingly, he met a few sheep on his travels

The next stage of our journey was to head further south into the more popular Connemara, aiming for the small town of Clifden. On the way we stopped to visit Kylemore Abbey, a striking silver-grey mock castle in an outstanding setting next to a lake and mountains. The castle was bought by Benedictine Nuns after their previous home at Ypres, in Belgium, was destroyed during the First World War. The nuns are now doing very well thank you. After establishing a girl’s school, the castle is now major tourist attraction, complete with a café, gift shop and coach park.

The beauty of this sort of trip is that we had no idea where we were going to end up at the end of the day. In fact our next night was spent at Clifden Eco Beach, a campsite on sand dunes with a private beach. We had to email to get an ‘invitation’ to stay. We were offered one night only as the Irish bank holiday weekend was fast approaching.

The final night of our trip was spent on the island of Gorumna, approached by three narrow causeways. To get there we followed the coast road traversing some of the best beaches in Ireland and the lovely village of Roadstone. We stopped on the island of Inishnee for lunch. To the north loomed the ever present Twelve Bens. To reach them directly you would have had to cross the treacherous Roundstone Bog, a series of lakes, bogs and scrub stretching for miles. In this area the fields are scattered with pale coloured sedimentary rocks that make farming difficult, useful though as grazing land for ponies and the ever present sheep.

The scenery was breath-taking

At Gorumna we found a deserted carpark on the edge of a beautiful beach. In the late afternoon the locals all came down to paddle and swim. We were surprised to find that they spoke a language we did not understand. This was in fact Irish, also known as Irish Gaelic. They told us that tourists rarely came this far across the causeways. I will never forget the sunset on that beach with the full moon rising. Barbara will never forget the midges that were so small they easily got through our mosquito netting!

On the final day we drove east, bypassing Galway City and heading to Dublin on the M6 motorway. We were planning to get the ferry to Holyhead the next morning giving us time to sample the night life of the capital. Unfortunately there was nowhere to park, so we managed to change to an evening ferry. The last night of our trip was spent in a carpark at Holyhead with, you’ve guessed it, another amazing sea view.