A house located in a North Yorkshire village with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms is on sale for a staggering £1,750,000.

Outside of the property in Hutton Buscel, close to Scarborough, there is a tennis court, ‘party barn’, and heated outdoor pool.

Internally you will find three reception rooms, a home cinema room and a wine cellar.

Let’s take a closer look at the unlisted Georgian house, built approximately in the 1800s.

Just one of the many living rooms in the Georgian house

This is the drawing room in the house and just one of the many cosy rooms you could relax and unwind in after a busy day.

This could be your very own home cinema set-up

If going to the cinema is one of your favorite things to do, then having your own home cinema could be the life-changing feature you never knew you needed.

Remote-controlled systems such as audio and visual media, lighting, heating, motorised blinds and curtains, security and pool management are all coordinated via a touchpad and mobile app.

Ruckus wireless technology has been installed and there is a Bang & Olufson home speaker/cinema system along with soundproofing and infra-red heating.

Have you ever dreamed of having an island in your kitchen?

The kitchen was extended to create a 27 ft kitchen breakfast room with French doors onto the garden terrace.

The room was custom-made to the current clients’ needs including marble countertops from Italy and fossil floor tiles from Germany.

This main bedroom could be easily adapted to style whatever your taste is

Rightmove says: "No stone has been left unturned to create a perfect country house in the heart of an archetypal English village."

There are many rooms in the house in Hutton Buscel providing space for multiple activities

The property company added: "A range of traditional outbuildings offer scope and opportunity whilst simultaneously providing utility areas, laundry room, garaging, storage and a fabulous ‘party barn’ and games room."

One of the four bathrooms in the house which is for sale at £1,750,000

The principal bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, decorated with modern grey tiles, a built-in bath and a walk-in shower.

Have you ever wished for a tennis court in your back garden?

At the front of the historic house, you are treated to a view of the North York Moors, while at the back, there is an expansive stone terrace providing opportunities for entertaining and al fresco dining -on the western corner is an open-sided ‘chalet’.

If you love to relax at home with a music jamming session, there is also a music room.

Or if you’re into fitness, there’s a home gym to enjoy.