Barry Dean, who works for Anytime Travel Minibuses in York, was driving a group of university students to the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Sunday (July 9). After leaving the bus and going for a short walk in his break time, he said he was suddenly "cornered and pinned against the wall" by a group of around 15 men.

Barry said he thought it was a group of security guards at first, but quickly realised what was happening when the gang showed him a picture of the man they were searching for and announced they were 'paedophile hunters'.

Barry, 43, said: "I tried to tell them they had got the wrong person, but they wouldn't listen. The man they were looking for looked nothing like me.

"I had my wallet open showing them ID cards and still they did not believe me. They were hounding and pressuring me and being really aggressive.

"It wasn't until one of them came running down shouting 'it's not him' that they let me go."

He said the group was wandering around the site for some time afterwards, until they spotted the man they were originally looking for. But Barry said he didn't feel safe while they were still in the area.

Barry, who was in the Army for more than 10 years, said the incident has left him feeling "petrified and helpless".

The married father-of-three said: "I thought I was a really strong person until this happened. I've always been confident - and I have been in some horrible situations with my jobs.

"This has made me feel like my soul has been snatched from me. I'm scared to go and pick my daughter up from school as I don't know what people are thinking.

"I've also had panic attacks since the incident, I just haven't been myself. I don't think I have been this terrified in more than 20 years."

Barry has reported the incident to West Yorkshire Police - who said inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "At 10.40am on Sunday, July 9, police received a report of a man having been wrongly detained by an online child abuse activist group near to the Royal Armouries in Leeds city centre.

"A crime has been recorded for assault and inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

"A man was arrested shortly afterwards at the same location after being detained by an online child abuse activist group.

"He has been charged with four offences, including arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence and sexual communication with a child."