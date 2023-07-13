Racegoers can relax into their weekend on the Friday of the meeting watching top action courtesy of the Group Three William Hill Summer Stakes as the £85,000 highlight of a seven-race card, worth over £250,000.

The feature sponsor will joust with the betting public across five further competitive handicaps, backed by William Hill, Irish Thoroughbred Marketing and leading accountancy group, Azets.

Whilst a future star could be unearthed in Novice Fillies Stakes, one of 21 contests to be backed by the European Breeders’ Fun over York’s season.

On Saturday, the 64th running of the John Smith’s Cup takes centre stage.

There is £200,000 of prize money and a bespoke Wedgewood Trophy and some 22 contenders are expected.

The prospect of summer weather means the lawns and new County Stand Garden should prove popular, all have either a view of the track or a giant HD screen.

The same big screens will follow the major action from Newmarket, with Wimbledon available on dedicated televisions around the site.

Musical entertainment from jazz to popular covers, will be found around the Stands including from the Melrose Stage, after racing.

The traditional selfie wall remains a focal point for some, on Saturday the additional 360-selfie camera will offer a free memento of a visit.

Picnics continue to be welcome in the Clocktower Enclosure with freshly made sandwiches available on both sides of the track.

Cash and card payment accepted, for drinks, sandwiches as well as wider local, fresh food, such as the new giant, filled Yorkshire Puddings. True to York’s reputation, a bottle of champagne will be available for £50.

Other tastes are catered for with an extended range of craft beers including the new Ebor IPA, a brew created by Theakstons just for the racegoers. Heineken 0.0 promises a refreshing, zero alcohol option, with water available on a complimentary basis from all the main bars.

The ‘Punters’ Panel’ takes place prior to racing on both days from the winner’s podium as a preview to the action on each day, while now eight giant screens will provide racegoers with an even closer view of proceedings on the course.

As part of a series of initiatives to get closer to the sport, groups of racegoers will be able to enjoy accompanied, complimentary trips to the round course starts conducted by Robert Earnshaw, a man who won the Gold Cup.