The woman, in her 40s, suffered possible spinal injuries and was taken to hospital after the incident on the A19 at Shipton.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a two-year-old child was out of the vehicle when they arrived at the scene and uninjured.

The crash happened at 8.47am on Wednesday, July 12.

A fire brigade spokesperson said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a road traffic collision.

"This was a single vehicle road traffic collision, where one female aged 40s was extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital for possible spinal injuries, and one two-year-old was out on arrival and uninjured."