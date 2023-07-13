A WOMAN was cut from the wreckage of her car by firefighters after a crash near York.
The woman, in her 40s, suffered possible spinal injuries and was taken to hospital after the incident on the A19 at Shipton.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a two-year-old child was out of the vehicle when they arrived at the scene and uninjured.
The crash happened at 8.47am on Wednesday, July 12.
A fire brigade spokesperson said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a road traffic collision.
"This was a single vehicle road traffic collision, where one female aged 40s was extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital for possible spinal injuries, and one two-year-old was out on arrival and uninjured."
