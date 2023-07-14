To help our readers decide how to vote, The Press approached all 13 candidates who hope to become the next MP for the constituency of Selby and Ainsty.

We have asked for their views on a range of topics, and we will publish their responses both in print and online.

Today, we feature Guy Phoenix, candidate for the Heritage Party.

What are the biggest issues, both locally and nationally?

The cost of living crisis is the biggest issue facing both the country and the residents of Selby and Ainsty. It has been caused by years of financial irresponsibility with the current government spending money it doesn’t have on subsidies for wind and solar energy, lockdown and furlough and now on escalating a proxy war between NATO and Russia in Ukraine.

When the government spends more money than it has it needs to borrow it which is inherently inflationary. By more than doubling the national debt in the last 13 years and particularly in the last three years, the Conservatives have created a huge increase in inflation.

We need to stop wasting money on wind and solar subsidies, the Ukraine war, HS2, migrant hotels, foreign aid, diversity officers, QUANGOs and never again impose a lockdown in order to bring our national budget deficit down to zero to stop inflation.

Net Zero? Green Energy?

There is no climate emergency. Carbon dioxide is not a harmful gas. We need to look after our environment, but the focus on carbon dioxide is scientifically spurious. We would overturn the Conservative’s coming ban on petrol and diesel cars in 2030. We would rebuild our coal and gas power infrastructure, and invest in small modular nuclear reactors to become self-sufficient in energy so we can provide cheap, reliable, continuous energy to keep the lights on and power our industry.

Solar and wind are expensive, unreliable and environmentally damaging forms of energy production. They provide no energy when the Sun stops shining and the wind stops blowing. They also ruin our countryside, take up land which we need to use for farming, and wind turbines kill many thousands of birds every year.

What would you tell the Covid inquiry?

There should never have been a lockdown. Covid was no worse than a bad flu season, and that was clear from near the beginning. The psychological manipulation of the people that created a climate of fear was deplorable and must never happen again.

It was utterly wrong to coerce people to get experimental injections of mRNA which had no medium or long-term safety data. We are now seeing huge increases in myocarditis, pericarditis and previously unheard-of sudden deaths. The manufacturers’ own data shows that these injections are unsafe. The people who pushed and promoted them should be put on trial.

The NHS at 75: Something to celebrate?

The NHS is broken. There are too many managers and not enough practitioners. Healthcare in the UK needs to be rebuilt from its roots with people and patients in mind, not managers, bureaucrats or the profits of global pharmaceutical corporations. The stifling bureaucracy of the NHS has led to the longest waiting lists for hospital treatment in the Western world. When people need to see a doctor, they should be able to see a GP face-to-face with no waiting time. We also need to train enough doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nurses and midwives to work in the healthcare sector without having to rely on a constant stream of migrant healthcare workers because we do not train enough people here to do the jobs that need to be done.

Housing crisis?

The housing crisis is inextricably linked to mass, rapid immigration. We have built over 3 million homes over the last 20 years. This should easily have been enough for all the British people who need a home. However, successive Labour, coalition and Conservative governments have ramped up immigration numbers and allowed over 10 million migrants into the country over the same period. Their housing needs alone exceed all the increase in housing capacity since the year 2000. We will never solve the housing crisis until we get a grip on immigration and bring it down to sustainable levels.

Immigration?

Immigration has got out of control. Net immigration of 600,000 is completely unsustainable and it needs to be brought down to close to zero.

Underlying this figure is gross immigration of 1,200,000 per year. For a start, we need to stop illegal boats from crossing the Channel. The Royal Navy and Border Force should be pushing them back to France rather than picking up mostly military-aged men and bringing them to England to be rewarded with hotel accommodation, healthcare and welfare.

We also need to place strict caps on student visas and work visas. There were 620,000 visas granted last year to foreign students and their dependents. These should be capped at 100,000 per year, which will reduce net migration by 500,000 at a stroke. There should also be a cap of 100,000 on work visas, which will halve the number of work visas currently given out per year.

A final appeal or rallying cry?

Our country is in a mess after decades of misrule and mismanagement. The Conservatives aren’t conservative, The LibDems aren’t liberal, the Greens aren’t green and Labour has abandoned the labouring man. If you want change, you won’t get it by continuing to vote for the old parties which have caused all of our problems. The Heritage Party is here with simple common-sense principles and policies which will restore our nation.