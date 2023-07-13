There have been double celebrations this week at Mulberry Court Care Home in York as Mike Pollard has been crowned Volunteer of the Year and Christopher Stone has also scooped Garden of the Year for the North Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2023.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 252 care homes and private hospitals.

Almost 4,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Mike and Chris are over the moon to have been named the winners for the north division beating hundreds of other nominees.

"This award is a great surprise to me and I’m absolutely thrilled," Mike said.

As the winners for north division, Mike and Chris go through to the national finals.