Kevin Bonello joins The Grand York after a career stretching back over 20 years.

This includes being Culinary Director at the Michelin-starred restaurant De Mondion in Malta.

Bonello will be working with Ahmed Abdalla, Head Chef of Legacy, the hotel’s Michelin favourited restaurant for February 2023, and Marc Williams, Chef Director of The Cookery School at The Grand.

Prior to joining The Grand, Bonello served as the Culinary Director at Xara Collection of hotel and hospitality businesses in the Maltese islands for 21 years.

During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in elevating the culinary offerings and establishing Xara Collection as a leading hospitality brand. During this time, Bonello and his team were awarded a Michelin star - one of only five restaurants in Malta with such recognition.

Bonello's culinary journey began as an Apprentice Chef at Ristorante Cosmana Navarra in Rabat, Malta.

Fuelled by his passion for culinary arts, he pursued further studies in Food Preparation and Production at the prestigious Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS).

His dedication and talent were quickly recognised, leading him to receive 18 months of rigorous training in London at the Berkeley Hotel and various Michelin-starred restaurants.

Mr Bonello said of his appointment: "I am thrilled to be a part of the continued success of this iconic hotel and lead the culinary team to new heights. The Grand’s commitment to showcasing the best produce in the region, alongside the talented individuals already pushing the quality of food, really excites me.”

Simon Mahon, General Manager at The Grand, said: “The Grand is becoming a destination for dining excellence, and Kevin’s appointment is the final piece of the puzzle. His addition to our already strong culinary team is putting The Grand on the map, not just in York, but to the wider UK food scene, and with Kevin’s previous Michelin Star, we have high hopes for his time at The Grand.”

The appointment comes as the hotel was recently named in the Sunday Times 100 Best Places to Work, recognising the hotel's commitment to employee well-being and development.

The Grand York is part of Splendid Hospitality Group, owned by Shiraz and Nadeem Boghani.

Founded in 2007, it claims to be one of the fastest-growing privately-owned hotel groups in the UK.

The Watford-based family business has 24 hotels across the UK and 39 KFCs, employing 2500 staff.

The hotels have 2,500 beds altogether and include leading brands such as Hotel Indigo, Hilton London Bankside, Holiday Inn Express, Choice Hotels, Comfort and Piries Hotel.

The five-star Grand opened in May 2010 after the former North Eastern Railway headquarters was refurbished. The iconic Edwardian structure was built in 1906.