North Yorkshire Police said Leon, 17, was last seen at home in Scarborough on Monday afternoon (July 10).

A police spokesperson said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"He is described as white, 6ft tall and has short, dark coloured hair that is shaved at the sides.

"When he was last seen he was wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt, black shorts, black socks and grey trainers.

"Anyone who has seen Leon or knows where he is now should call us on 101, anyone with an immediate sighting of him should call us on 999."

The North Yorkshire Police incident number for the search is: 12230128517.