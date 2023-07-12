POLICE who were growing concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager from North Yorkshire say he has now been found safe and well.
In an appeal on Wednesday, July 12, North Yorkshire Police said the 17-year-old had last been seen at home in Scarborough on Monday afternoon (July 10).
However, in an update in the early hours of Thursday, police confirmed the teenager had been located and was safe and well.
