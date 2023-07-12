North Yorkshire Police said officers were ready to pounce on suspected thieves who tried to burgle a farm in the North York Moors overnight.

Acting on intelligence, specially trained roads policing officers were deployed around the Whitby area last night (July 11).

A police spokesperson said: "At around 2am today (July 12), a report came in from a farmer who had just disturbed a burglary in progress. A quad bike had been moved, power tools were missing, fuel drum caps had been removed and padlocks on shipping containers had been cut. He challenged a suspect in the farmyard, who ran off.

"Police vehicles immediately made towards the area - and officers soon spotted a car in suspicious circumstances near Castleton.

"A stinger was deployed, but the vehicle continued driving on wheel rims, on the wrong side of the road, until it finally left the road while trying to make a turn and came to a stop in hedges at the side of the A171.

"Two men were caught by officers as they ran from the vehicle and both arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving. They remain in custody while enquiries continue."

Police said officers found the car had been displaying false plates and contained scrap metal and power tools in the boot.