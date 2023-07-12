The new DS 3 also gets refreshed looks and tech, creating an even more attractive package.

Significantly, the all-electric DS 3 E-TENSE model now has a slightly bigger 54 kWh battery.

That means it can now deliver a better range of up to 249 miles – more than 50 miles more than the electric DS 3 Crossback.

Efficiency has also been improved due to the introduction of a brand new motor and inverter, while a heat pump is standard.

The 154bhp and 260 Nm of torque are more than enough to make a relatively small vehicle feel swift off the mark.

The E-Tense can accelerate from 0-62mph in nine seconds, with a top speed of 94mph.

Acceleration feels very brisk up to around 45mph, then seems to tail off.

The facelift to the DS 3 is most noticeable when the car is viewed from the front. A larger and more imposing mesh grille than before, along with a revised set of LED running lights, give the face a more contemporary appearance.

The bonnet is heavily-sculpted, with two curved lines sweeping inwards from the side of the bonnet to create a muscular effect.

Updated alloys and a subtle rear spoiler add a sporty dimension to the look.

It all adds up to a style-focussed SUV-shaped machine that’s pleasing on the eye.

Once inside, the design of the cockpit is largely unchanged.

One development is the fact that the new DS 3 boasts a larger 10.3-inch touchscreen, which is a smart piece of kit and is intuitive to use. The screen interface is undoubtedly slicker, while standard kit includes phone mirroring.

The touch sensitive buttons aren’t quite as responsive as you might like.

Oh yeah, and the name. It’s now a curt DS 3, no longer a Crossback.

A seven-inch driver information display can be seen behind the steering wheel and can be customised to the driver’s individual taste.

The Alcantara suede upholstery gives the cabin an exclusive feel, with the front seats offering excellent comfort and support, plus good legroom and headroom.

Things get much tighter in the back, where an adult sat behind a six foot driver may feel pushed for space. Two adults should be fairly comfortable in the back, but a third would be a squeeze, while the thick rear pillars make rear-seat passengers feel rather enclosed.

The DS 3 is the French luxury marque’s smallest vehicle and is aimed at competing with cars such as the MINI Countryman and Lexus UX.

There are four trim levels from which to choose – Performance Line, Performance Line+, Rivoli and the Opera.

The DS 3 E-Tense range starts at a shade over £37,000 in Performance Line mode, rising to £42,700 for the top-of the range Opera model, tested here.

Charging speeds have improved, with the vehicle now coming with 100kW fast charging capability, allowing for a 10-80% top up in just 25 minutes when connected to a public rapid charger.

In conclusion, it’s a compact crossover with plenty of style, lots of tech, decent range and a plush interior – but the price brings it into competition with some very talented rivals.

THE LOWDOWN

DS 3 E-Tense Opera

POWER: Electric, 154bhp and 260 Nm

BATTERY: 54 kWh

RANGE: 254 miles

0-62MPH: 9 seconds

TOP SPEED: 94mph

CHARGING: 10-80% top up in 25 minutes on rapid charger

PRICE: £42,700