Simon Calder, the national travel journalist and broadcaster, was the keynote speaker at the York BID (Business Improvement District) AGM last night (Tuesday).

Mr Calder had been on a tour of York before coming to the event at the Radisson Hotel on North Street.

“As a tourist I would like something to be done about the walk from the station,” he said – pointing out that the first piece of York’s history that visitors see is the cholera burial ground!

He praised the BID’s commitment to commissioning street art in York: “It is absolutely the best time to be focusing on street art.

“It's frustrating, of course, that it takes an awful lot of permission to get street art in. But honestly, the tourism benefits are immense.”

Mr Calder said York could become a key part of a ‘rail trail’ to mark the 200th anniversary of the world’s first railway, between Stockton and Darlington, in two years’ time.

“You can create a trail which is very environmentally thoughtful because you can do it entirely on rail,” he said.

“And York is absolutely at the heart of it, of course, with the wonderful gem of the National Railway Museum.”

US tourists are returning to the UK, mainly in the older demographic, Mr Calder said, and he expects Chinese tourism to bounce back.

Asked where York should be looking for future overseas visitors, he said: “Simply the rest of Asia. China is obviously the most numerous, but also Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and India.”

Earlier, executive director of the York BID Andrew Lowson, gave a review of the year and highlighted the inflationary pressures facing consumers and businesses.

He also called for improved consultation between York Central and existing city businesses, so that local people can help maximise the potential of the site.

One of the BID’s biggest successes of the year was Colour And Light, the immersive projection on the south transept of York Minster, which drew an estimated 45,000 visitors during the usually quiet month of February.

There were also physical improvements to the city including the creation of the College Green Pocket Park next to the Minster, and street art projects brightening up locations including the York Barbican and Foss Walk.

Two record-breaking York Restaurant Weeks had prompted voucher downloads worth more than £234,000 for food and drink businesses in the city centre. And the York Gift Card has now generated close to £250K in sales, with 334 businesses on board, the AGM also heard.

Looking to the year ahead, Mr Lowson highlighted the BID’s forthcoming partnership with the Aesthetica Film Festival and Viridian FX to host an industry event to champion York’s film and media businesses.