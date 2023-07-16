Staff at the animal home say he is a 'very friendly guy' who is 'keen to say hello to everyone he meets be it canine or human'.

"He is a lovely-natured dog who will be a fantastic addition to the family for a family lucky enough to adopt him," said a member of staff at the animal home.

Staff admit that, because of his past as a stray, they have no information about Flint's background or past history.

"But while he has been at the centre he has been a great boy, always the first in line to say hi and get a fuss," the staff member said.

"Flint loves his walks and is quite an active and playful dog so would love a family who will take him on lots of nice walks and exciting adventures.

"He is a happy dog who brings a smile to everyone who meets him."

Flint walks nicely on a lead, and could live in a house with children aged 12 years and over, the RSPCA says.

Staff at the animal home describe him as a 'bright spark' who 'loves fuss and attention'.

He gets on well with many other dogs, so the RSPCA says that, after a successful introduction at the animal centre, he could live in a home can where there is another dog.

To find out more about Flint, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.