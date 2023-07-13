The Knaresborough Tractor Run organisers have celebrated the major donation milestone at a cheque presentation event hosted at the Air Ambulance's Nostell Airbase in Wakefield.

What started from humble beginnings has since become a beloved annual tradition within the community, with hundreds of people travelling from far and wide to line the roads and watch the display of over 370 tractors in action.

Since the first tractor run in 2012, which recorded just 11 tractors taking part, the organisation has donated £113,341 to the charity.

Regional fundraising manager, Linda Stead, said, "Celebrating the fantastic £113,000 fundraising milestone donated by the Knaresborough Tractor Run over the years is such an incredible achievement and we are truly grateful for the support we have received."

As a thank you for their longstanding support, the Knaresborough Tractor Run logo now has pride of place on the charity's newest helicopters.