The incident happened on Saturday July 1 from around 12.50pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Two couples on the top deck of the X93 bus from Whitby to Middlesbrough were seen drinking vodka and shouting abuse at each other, their young children and towards other passengers, including racially-aggravated abuse, throughout the whole journey.

"The couples are described as white, two men and two women, aged about 30-35 years old. The children they were travelling with were about eight and nine years old."

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Sylvia.Matla@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230123145 when passing on any information.