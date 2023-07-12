The collision happened on Saturday, July 2, at around 8.10pm at the junction of Stockton Lane and Woodland Grove in the city.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The driver failed to stop following the collision, which left the cyclist with some bruising and damage to his bike. Members of the public did stop to help the cyclist.

"Officers are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances around the incident and are appealing to the public for their help to locate the driver. The car is described as a light-coloured SUV-type of vehicle."

Anyone with information which would assist the investigation is asked to email davey.mitchell@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Davey Mitchell.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230123422 when passing on any information.