The 14th such weekend will be held in the beautiful Whitby Pavilion from Friday until Sunday (July 21-23).

Whitby Steampunk Weekend began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of largest free Steampunk gatherings in the UK with thousands in their incredible fabulous attire attending!. It is family friendly and offers completely free daytime entry.

The weekend will feature activities, presentations, practical workshops and demonstrations.

The most fabulous Steampunk Retail Emporium, will be open on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

READ MORE:

Around 70 purveyors of the finest quality merchandise have been carefully selected for people peruse, ponder, purchase and perhaps even wear on the day, plus live entertainment and a truly wonderfully splendid experience awaits.

Free daytime activities include presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends; Mesmerism; Victorian Violence; Swords and Duelling; Victorian martial art of Bartitsu (think Sherlock Holmes), and the fabulous Ravens Morris – no bells, no hankies, but a big black cat!

There are various workshops and demonstrations too including jewellery making and hat decorating.

Outside incredible 'Automatron' will be on display too, an Alice In Wonderland Steampunk inspired vehicle.

Our Special Guest Speakers include life and times of a Victorian Funeral Director and how the funereal customs have evolved.

A curator from Whitby Museum will talk on some of the curious, weird and wonderful artefacts and treasures they house at the museum.

On Saturday at 5.15 there is the Steampunk Summertime Stroll and pavement perambulation from The Met along West Cliff to the Whalebones, where hundreds of astonishingly attired attendees gather and enjoy socialising and photography before dispersing for the evening event.

READ MORE:

Every Whitby Steampunk Weekend has evening entertainment.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday July 21 live in concert at The Met Ballroom all the way from the USA, New York's finest Frenchy & The Punk, along with Chap Hop Superstar Mr. B. The Gentleman Rhymer, and the beatranting rhythm and views of The Antipoet.

On Saturday is the Gatsby Gala Summer Ball held in the beautiful surroundings of The Royal Hotel Ballroom featuring from Peaky Blinders, the legendary 10 piece live band Kal's Kats playing an incredible set of big swing classics, and Video DJ Ace Spectrum finishing the night of dancing with floor filling classics.

Andy Dolan of WSW Events added: "Grace, style and panache is the order of the day at the wonderful whimsical world of Whitby Steampunk Weekend, where the past is always in the future. Family friendly, free entry and an absolute feast for the senses. The Whitby Pavilion is doggy friendly too!"

More details and info about Whitby Steampunk Weekend can be found via:

www.facebook.com/wswevents

www.wswofficial.com