Targeted efforts to reduce the number of jobless over 50s is paying off, but the number of jobless 18-24s is higher than a year ago.

For June, York reported a claimant count of 2,270, which is down 205 (8 per cent) on June last year. The number of over 50s dropped 115 (18 per cent), but the number of 18-24s is up 20 (5 per cent) on last June to 410.

Ryedale recorded a claimant count of 555, down 5 (1 per cent) on last June. The number of over 50s is down 10 (6 per cent) to 165, but the number of 18-24s is up 5 (8 per cent) at 70.

Selby reported 1,100 on its claimant count, down 175 (14 per cent) on last June. It’s count has 285 over 50s, down 45 (14 per cent), and its number of 18-24s remained unchanged at 180.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, the number of people employed is at 2.641 million- up 17,000 on the quarter and up 42,000 on the year.

The number of people unemployed is at 112,000 – up 16,000 on the quarter and down 10,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is at 4.1 per cent - up 0.5 percentage pts on the quarter and down 0.4 percentage pts on the year.

Jenny Langstaff – Deputy Employer and Partnership Manager for York Jobcentre says Work Coaches, looking at people’s skills and abilities, plus any barriers to employment, are helping with the figures.

“Importantly, specialist support is available for those aged 50 Plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities, and for parents on Universal Credit, there are now increased childcare payments,” she added.

The DWP is also working with many employers to fill vacancies and is hosting a range of events.

Locally in York – Upcoming events

14/07/23 - 18-24 CV Workshop and Labour Market Information Session at York Monkgate Jobcentre

18/07/23 - Onestop interviewing in York Monkgate Jobcentre for vacancies across all 5 of their York stores in Fourth Avenue (Tang Hall), Dodsworth Avenue, Walmgate, Acomb Road (Holgate) and Heslington Road. These will be Team Member and Supervisor Roles and cover part time and full time hours

18/07/23 - Old White Swan interviewing at York Monkgate Jobcentre. Various Hospitality vacancies – Chef, P/T Kitchen Assistant, Kitchen Assistant, Chef P/T, Shift Supervisor, P/T summer team member and F/T team member.

19/07/23 - Mock Interview Day – various providers and employers providing Mock Interviews to help customers with their interview skills

20/07/23 - NCS are running an online session to give useful information, hints and tips for people wanting to apply for Civil Service jobs

20/07/23 - Work with Schools Teaching Assistant Taster Session at York Monkgate Jobcentre

21/07/23 - One Beyond Monks Cross are interviewing at York Monkgate Jobcentre for Supervisors and 4 x Sales Assistants

27/07/23 - Jobs Fair and wellbeing provider support event at York Monkgate Jobcentre for customers aged 50 and over. There will be a range of employers from various sectors and lots of support on offer

For more information on any of the above email yorkemployerengagementteam@dwp.gov.uk or speak to a Jobcentre Work Coach