A bed and breakfast (B&B) in North Yorkshire has been named among the best in the UK for 2023.
Featuring alongside a list of category winners in the AA B&B Awards, The Firs Guesthouse in Runswick was crowned one of the 'friendliest' B&Bs.
It featured among 14 other named locations, including Braithwaite Hall Bed & Breakfast in Leyburn.
Awards time! Discover all the AA B&B Awards 2023 winners at https://t.co/g6zy8hgwx4#AAawards #hospitality #bedandbreakfast pic.twitter.com/JECqPD8NoV— AA Hospitality (@AAHospitality) July 11, 2023
The awards aim to celebrate the “very best of Britain's B&Bs”, in the following eight categories: Friendliest B&B of the Year; Inn of the Year; Guest Accommodation of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales; and Breakfast of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales.
Top 15 Friendliest B&Bs in the UK for 2023
AA said in addition to the category winner, the Fylde International at Blackpool, the following 14 B&Bs have also been recognised for their "warm and personable" hospitality:
- Runner-up: The Chudleigh, Essex
- Southpark House, Dumfries & Galloway
- Bianca Guesthouse, Lancashire
- Braithwaite Hall Bed & Breakfast, North Yorkshire
- Market Cross Guest House, Northumberland
- The Auld Kirk, Aberdeenshire
- The Edwardene, Cumbria
- The Emsworth, Hampshire
- The Firs Guesthouse, North Yorkshire
- Trefloyne Manor, Pembrokeshire
- Lion House Bed and Breakfast, Devon
- Kingston House Torquay, Devon
- Hill View House, Dartmouth, Devon
- Stone's Throw Cottage, Mevagissey, Cornwall
The AA commented on The Firs Guesthouse, saying: “Thoughtful extras and a comfortable stay assured, close to the coast.”
Meanwhile, on Tripadvisor, the B&B currently has a 4.5/5 rating out of 152 reviews.
One visitor wrote: “Excellent place, the staff were lovely very clean they accept dogs the food was brilliant served hot and prompt, Mandy the chef was a delight to deal with and had lots of local information to tell us the bar was fully stocked and stayed open until late all 3 nights we stayed.
“This is a beautiful peaceful location to wind down, we fully recommend looking forward to seeing you again Mandy.”
Another said: "I highly recommend, from walking in, to walking out everything was as expected. The food was excellent and the rooms were exceptionally clean. There was a coffee machine in the room too, along with cake, which was delicious. A quiet, relaxing place out of the hustle & bustle.”
You can see the complete list of winners from the AA B&B awards on the official website.
