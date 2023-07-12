A bed and breakfast (B&B) in North Yorkshire has been named among the best in the UK for 2023.

Featuring alongside a list of category winners in the AA B&B Awards, The Firs Guesthouse in Runswick was crowned one of the 'friendliest' B&Bs.

It featured among 14 other named locations, including Braithwaite Hall Bed & Breakfast in Leyburn.

The awards aim to celebrate the “very best of Britain's B&Bs”, in the following eight categories: Friendliest B&B of the Year; Inn of the Year; Guest Accommodation of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales; and Breakfast of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales.

Top 15 Friendliest B&Bs in the UK for 2023

AA said in addition to the category winner, the Fylde International at Blackpool, the following 14 B&Bs have also been recognised for their "warm and personable" hospitality:

  • Runner-up: The Chudleigh, Essex
  • Southpark House, Dumfries & Galloway
  • Bianca Guesthouse, Lancashire
  • Braithwaite Hall Bed & Breakfast, North Yorkshire
  • Market Cross Guest House, Northumberland
  • The Auld Kirk, Aberdeenshire
  • The Edwardene, Cumbria
  • The Emsworth, Hampshire
  • The Firs Guesthouse, North Yorkshire
  • Trefloyne Manor, Pembrokeshire
  • Lion House Bed and Breakfast, Devon
  • Kingston House Torquay, Devon
  • Hill View House, Dartmouth, Devon
  • Stone's Throw Cottage, Mevagissey, Cornwall

The AA commented on The Firs Guesthouse, saying: “Thoughtful extras and a comfortable stay assured, close to the coast.”

Meanwhile, on Tripadvisor, the B&B currently has a 4.5/5 rating out of 152 reviews.

One visitor wrote: “Excellent place, the staff were lovely very clean they accept dogs the food was brilliant served hot and prompt, Mandy the chef was a delight to deal with and had lots of local information to tell us the bar was fully stocked and stayed open until late all 3 nights we stayed.

“This is a beautiful peaceful location to wind down, we fully recommend looking forward to seeing you again Mandy.”

Another said: "I highly recommend, from walking in, to walking out everything was as expected. The food was excellent and the rooms were exceptionally clean. There was a coffee machine in the room too, along with cake, which was delicious. A quiet, relaxing place out of the hustle & bustle.”

You can see the complete list of winners from the AA B&B awards on the official website.