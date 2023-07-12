Featuring alongside a list of category winners in the AA B&B Awards, The Firs Guesthouse in Runswick was crowned one of the 'friendliest' B&Bs.

It featured among 14 other named locations, including Braithwaite Hall Bed & Breakfast in Leyburn.

The awards aim to celebrate the “very best of Britain's B&Bs”, in the following eight categories: Friendliest B&B of the Year; Inn of the Year; Guest Accommodation of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales; and Breakfast of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales.

Top 15 Friendliest B&Bs in the UK for 2023

AA said in addition to the category winner, the Fylde International at Blackpool, the following 14 B&Bs have also been recognised for their "warm and personable" hospitality:

Runner-up: The Chudleigh, Essex

Southpark House, Dumfries & Galloway

Bianca Guesthouse, Lancashire

Braithwaite Hall Bed & Breakfast, North Yorkshire

Market Cross Guest House, Northumberland

The Auld Kirk, Aberdeenshire

The Edwardene, Cumbria

The Emsworth, Hampshire

The Firs Guesthouse, North Yorkshire

Trefloyne Manor, Pembrokeshire

Lion House Bed and Breakfast, Devon

Kingston House Torquay, Devon

Hill View House, Dartmouth, Devon

Stone's Throw Cottage, Mevagissey, Cornwall

The AA commented on The Firs Guesthouse, saying: “Thoughtful extras and a comfortable stay assured, close to the coast.”

Meanwhile, on Tripadvisor, the B&B currently has a 4.5/5 rating out of 152 reviews.

One visitor wrote: “Excellent place, the staff were lovely very clean they accept dogs the food was brilliant served hot and prompt, Mandy the chef was a delight to deal with and had lots of local information to tell us the bar was fully stocked and stayed open until late all 3 nights we stayed.

“This is a beautiful peaceful location to wind down, we fully recommend looking forward to seeing you again Mandy.”

Another said: "I highly recommend, from walking in, to walking out everything was as expected. The food was excellent and the rooms were exceptionally clean. There was a coffee machine in the room too, along with cake, which was delicious. A quiet, relaxing place out of the hustle & bustle.”

You can see the complete list of winners from the AA B&B awards on the official website.