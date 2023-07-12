Last month was scorchio - breaking UK records for the hottest June, but July is turning into a bit of a washout.

We need rain; but do we need monsoon-levels of it?

One thing is for sure - the weather is keeping our Camera Club members busy - as this set of brilliant photos prove.

They have been out and about capturing summer for this month's competition.

From amazing sunsets and sunrises to lightning strikes and rainbows - they've captured them all.

Thanks to these seven members for their memorable photos that we are sharing with you today:

Kyle Brook: A palm tree sunrise at South Bay at golden hour in Scarborough

Sharon Allan: Beautiful pinky-blue evening sky in Huntington

Al Deans: Atmospheric mist over the fields of Riccall on Monday night

Paul Anthony White: Summer rainbow

Lana Huntley: Skipwith after the storm

Emma Richardson: stormy skies over Thirsk

Kieran Delaney: Pinky blue sky over Heworth.

