YOU could be forgiven for thinking we've had summer.
Last month was scorchio - breaking UK records for the hottest June, but July is turning into a bit of a washout.
We need rain; but do we need monsoon-levels of it?
One thing is for sure - the weather is keeping our Camera Club members busy - as this set of brilliant photos prove.
They have been out and about capturing summer for this month's competition.
From amazing sunsets and sunrises to lightning strikes and rainbows - they've captured them all.
Thanks to these seven members for their memorable photos that we are sharing with you today:
Kyle Brook: A palm tree sunrise at South Bay at golden hour in Scarborough
Sharon Allan: Beautiful pinky-blue evening sky in Huntington
Al Deans: Atmospheric mist over the fields of Riccall on Monday night
Paul Anthony White: Summer rainbow
Lana Huntley: Skipwith after the storm
Emma Richardson: stormy skies over Thirsk
Kieran Delaney: Pinky blue sky over Heworth.
WOULD you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?
More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.
To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.
We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.
If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.
