The Lib Dem councillors have written to York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, to push for answers on the funding for the new train station in Haxby.

The proposed plans for a station at Haxby have made considerable progress over the last few years, starting back in 2020, when the City of York Council was successful in securing £400,000 from the New Stations Fund.

Since then, City of York Council has been working in partnership with Network Rail and the Department for Transport to get the plans to the advanced pre-construction stage it is at. Councillors said planning permission is expected to be submitted by Network Rail in autumn - and the project is still on time and scheduled for completion in 2024.

City of York Council have purchased the land for the new station at a cost of £250,000, and the Department for Transport have since awarded a further £1.1 million towards the detailed designs. To date, the best part of £2 million has been spent on the project by local and national Government to get it to the point where it is ready for construction. City of York Council’s long-term budget includes £4 million match funding towards the completion of the Haxby station project.

Councillor Andrew Hollyer, Lib Dem councillor for Haxby and Wigginton said: "There is only one thing that remains to be confirmed, which is the outstanding amount granted by Central Government towards the construction costs, which are currently estimated at around £22-£23 million. Therefore, we are writing to seek urgent clarification and confirmation that HM Government are still supportive of this project.

An artist's impression of the proposed Haxby Station (Image: Supplied)

"We are writing to ask that our local MP takes this issue up with Government colleagues and ministers to deliver on the promise made by the then Chancellor Rishi Sunak in November 2020, that Government is focused on improving local transport infrastructure and, ultimately, in delivering the long awaited Haxby station project."

Meanwhile, councillor Ed Pearson added: "We have been really pleased to see cross-party support for this vital local amenity, which would be a game changer for connectivity for our area and for our residents.

"We feel that we have done everything in our power as local Councillors to ensure that City of York Council has prioritised this project, despite heavily constrained Local Authority budgets. We are now looking forward to continued efforts within Government to push for the release of this funding which is critical for the project."

At last Saturday's Haxby Carnival, the local Lib Dem Councillors launched an opportunity for residents to add their name to the letter, it can be also signed online.