What is the biggest national issue facing the country and what would you do about it?

Currently the economy is the biggest national issue facing the country, closely followed by health and immigration.

We would ban greyhound racing - this would stop the country from going to the dogs, and national debt would be cleared by putting it all on our credit card.

What is the biggest local issue facing Selby & Ainsty and what would you do about it?

The biggest local issue for the constituents of Selby and Ainsty is that they currently have no representation in Parliament. So to overcome this, vote for the only Official Party - vote for The Official Monster Raving Loony Party and be represented by Sir Archibald Stanton. You know it makes sense.

What caused the cost-of-living crisis?

The rise in inflation and its economic impact has caused the cost-of-living crisis.

We would reduce inflation by giving everyone pins.

We would print more Loony money. (see attached)

We would buy out Pfizer, giving us the right to Viagra, allowing the economy to stay up longer.

Net Zero/ Green Energy? Energy security?

All hot air generated in Parliament would be recirculated via the energy networks into renewable energy.

We would get rid of the energy price cap and replace it with a top hat.

We would get rid of standing charges (we are quite capable of sitting down and freezing to death).

Wind farms would be created nationwide where breaking wind would be encouraged.

What would you tell the Covid Inquiry?

The inquiry announced that it is aiming to complete the public hearings by the summer of 2026 and the legal experts say it will probably last until 2027 - is this acceptable?

We would tell the Inquiry to get a move on and don’t be too slow as we were in introducing lockdown and social distancing.

NHS: Something to celebrate at 75?

In an effort to reduce the problems with the NHS we would:

l Reduce the hospital waiting lists by using a smaller font.

l Put mirrors on all walls in the wards to double bed space.

l Reduce pregnancy from 9 to 7 months.

l Man all x-ray machines with skeleton staff.

The Housing crisis?

To achieve the present Government target of building 300,000 homes per year we would include bird houses, tree houses, dog and Wendy houses in the housing completion figures.

Immigration?

We would replace Border Force employees with GP receptionists - this would drastically reduce the number of people getting in.

Net immigration would be controlled by ensuring that all nets are more firmly secured to the ground.

What is your final appeal or rallying call.

We are standing in this by-election (maybe sitting), but certainly not lying, and we don’t profess to have all the answers, but we do promise to listen and consult with the electorate, so if you don’t usually vote then vote unusually.

Look out for Sir Archibald Stanton and his right-hand man Gilly, and remember, vote Loony - a vote for Sir Archibald is a vote for the future.