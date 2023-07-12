



What is the biggest national issue facing the country and what would you do about it?

Cost-of-living crisis. We are having to live with large increases of basic items such as food, which we HAVE to have!!

What is the biggest local issue facing Selby & Ainsty and what would you do about it?

Public transport and housing - call to ‘arms’. We need to actually sit down with those who can make a contribution and sort this mess out. There is no simple solution, but one must be found.

What caused the cost-of-living crisis? How would you aim to solve it?

Fuel costs, lockdowns, Quantitative Easing, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine all contributed, but there is money out there, as I noted earlier in the year. A lot of people are having serious improvements done to their properties and houses are still selling.

Net Zero/ Green Energy? Energy security?

We need to go ‘green’ but not at the current pace, which is disproportionally affecting those on a lower income. Work on a balance between wind and solar - which uses most land? Geothermal is a long way off and forget fracking, it is not practical in a small country like ours.

What would you tell the Covid Inquiry?

Lockdown should have been a week earlier to have been effective. It had spread already by the time we did anything!!

NHS: Something to celebrate at 75?

The NHS is here to stay, it just needs better organising.

The main issues I see are its size, which means when staff get a large pay rise it affects the entire economy of the country, when you have more managers than beds in a hospital you wonder, and for those able and willing to pay it can take pressure off the service unless, of course, the same people are doing both!!

The Housing crisis?

Housing has been a problem for a number of years and it is a combination of immigration, people living longer and families separating (I know six couples who have split and now have 12 houses). Divorce rates are not applicable as a lot never marries in the first place!!

Immigration?

There are 1.5 million unemployed, there are 700,000 a year coming into the country who must be finding work. We have to persuade the people or the relevant government that they should remain in their country and help it to prosper as we have limited resources. The problem we have is that there are a lot of people in this country who now think certain things are ‘beneath them’ and so an economy exists for those who are prepared to do that work.

What is your final appeal or rallying call?

My final appeal is for proper devolution for Yorkshire so it has better control of its destiny, rather than being beholden to London for the scraps left over from Crossrail or HS2.