Ahead of polling day, next Thursday, July 20, many local people are keen to ensure that all the candidates understand the issues that Selby & Ainsty communities care about, including local jobs, energy security, the environment and supporting major employers in the region.

If you want to have your voice heard and question the candidates, then there is an opportunity for to do just that.

Mason-Boycott Owen, Westminster Correspondent at the Yorkshire Post, is chairing a hustings event where people can listen to the candidates and ask them questions.

The event is at the Drax Sports and Social Club, Main Rd, Drax, Selby, YO8 8PJ, todayon Wednesday July 12 at 6.30pm.

Five candidates from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrat Party, Green Party and Yorkshire Party will be attending.

Organisers say the event promises to be a great opportunity to hear their views.