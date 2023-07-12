Anyone who uses Holtby Lane (between Holtby and Stockton Lane) regularly will undoubtedly know that the road surface along the majority of that road was resurfaced a short time ago and without doubt was one of the better roads in York and the surrounding area.
Why then the council has now decided that this excellent road surface needs a top dressing of tarmac and chippings is beyond all comprehension, especially when there are countless roads in the York area in a far worse condition.
This is a compete waste of resources, which the council repeatedly tells us it is short of.
John Aked, Stamford Bridge
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel