I care about ticket offices because, as an older person who finds travel quite stressful, I find that dealing with the experienced staff in the ticket offices is both helpful and reassuring.

If ticket offices are closed, it will be devastating for disabled people, the elderly, people with learning difficulties, and many more people who rely on being able to speak to someone at a station in order to be able to get around.

Staff at stations are crucial for access to information, to waiting rooms, to facilities – and have a big impact on safety. Yet despite the implications for passengers, the rail companies and the Government are ploughing ahead.

I support the rail strikes, and believe ticket offices and station staff need to be protected.

I encourage everyone to respond to the consultations and hope that the Government will see sense.

Carol Cooper, Cromwell Road, York