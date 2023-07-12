This means all the properties in York that are student lets are not paying any council taxes, yet they are benefiting from all the services provided by the council.

In the past I was told that this shortfall in council taxes was filled by the Government, but now the Government has stopped that due to budget cuts.

This means that the residents of York living in their own properties or the tenants of York who are renting (not students) are paying higher council taxes. Is this fair?

The renting of student flats is already a highly lucrative business; why should those owning student lets be exempt from paying council taxes?

Surely there could be a more even and beneficial way to make sure that everyone who owns property or rents property pays towards the council?

We are constantly told that the council is short of money, that there is not enough to go around and do all the things that need doing.

Lynette Mills, Fishergate

Social housing for Just Tyres site?

With reference to the proposed development on the old Just Tyres site which was turned down (Foss Islands Road student accommodation plans refused, July 10) – why, oh why, would we have needed yet more student accommodation?

Surely that site could be used to build say 10 or 20 social houses for those of our own residents so badly in need? All with a little garden, parking spaces and taking them out of the horrendous conditions they are currently living in.

Does the university not have to provide accommodation for their students and is there not enough space at Heslington East, where there are great swathes of land to build this?

Food for thought maybe?

Judith Morris (Mrs), Moorland Road, York