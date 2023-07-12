A FIVE-year-old boy was rescued by firefighters after getting his head stuck in railings in York.
The youngster became trapped in Fishergate at 12.36pm on Tuesday, July 11.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene.
A fire service spokesperson said: "A crew from York responded to reports of a five-year-old boy with his head stuck in railings. Crews released the boy unharmed using spreaders and small tools."
