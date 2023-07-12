Lyla was last seen in the Knaresborough area at around 10am on Monday, July 11.

She is described as 5ft 1in with brown, shoulder length, wavy hair, medium build with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a green tartan skirt, green tights, black shoes and carrying a bag.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It’s thought she is still in the Harrogate or Knaresborough area, but is known to use buses so could have travelled further."

Any immediate sightings of Lyla should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999. Any other information which would help our enquiries can be reported to 101.

Please quote reference 12230128595.