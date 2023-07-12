A 12-year-old North Yorkshire girl who went missing has been found safe and well.
Police earlier today (July 12) said they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for the girl who had last been seen in the Knaresborough area at around 10am on Monday, July 11.
But North Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the girl has been located.
A force spokesperson said: "We're very pleased to report that the 12-year-old girl reported missing from Knaresborough on July 11, has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
