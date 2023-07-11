The Rose and Crown pub in Main Street, Askham Richard, was a thriving part of the local community until it called last orders in March 2020.

Askham Richard Parish Council nominated the old pub to be made an asset of community value, to make it easier to buy if its owners Samuel Smith Old Brewery ever decided to sell it.

The parish council’s clerk Priscilla Greenwell said: “We are hopeful that if the brewery sells the property then we will be given first dibs on it.

“The asset of community value gives us a certain amount of control over it, particularly to stop it being turned into houses.

“I would very much like it go back to being a pub.”

In addition to the Rose and Crown, Vernon House, a community centre in Bishopthorpe, was also made an asset of community value.

Stewart Harrison, chairman of Bishopthorpe Parish Council, said the parish council had been leasing the house from the city council for seven years, but had only been offered a one-year extension from January.

He said the asset of community value status gives the parish council more control over its future.

“It is extensively used by elderly people in the village,” Mr Harrison said.

“It’s very important because it gets people out of their homes and socialising with other people face to face.

“If it wasn’t for Vernon House, where would they go? It is a vital community asset.”

Parish councils can nominate buildings to become assets of community value if they further the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community, according to the Localism Act 2011.

It must also be able to continue to further the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community.

Cllr Katie Lomas, of City of York Council. said: “I’ve spoken to members of the parish councils who were here in the room who were very keen to see particularly the Rose and Crown listed.

“I’m very happy to follow the recommendations of the report and approve the listing for both the Rose and Crown and Vernon House.”