North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Ripon responded to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) involving a Mini and a Nissan Qashqai in Bondgate Green Lane in Ripon at around 8.40am today (July 11).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "A female aged in her 20s was extracted from the vehicle using a full roof removal and taken to hospital via road ambulance with spine injuries.

"Two females aged in their 50s in the Qashqai were out on arrival of fire crews. One female was taken to hospital via road ambulance for precautionary checks.

"The crews used hydraulic and battery cutting equipment, small tools, hose reel jet, crew power and small tools to deal with the incident."