The anonymous male in his early 20s was said to have been contacted by the presenter on a dating app.

Speaking with reporters, the young person said they have nothing to do with the person at the centre of The Sun's story, adding that they were scared of the presenter's power.

They claimed that threatening messages sent to them by the presenter had frightened them.

These fresh allegations about the presenter's menacing behaviour have raised further concern about his conduct.

The BBC contacted the presenter directly as well as his lawyer but has received no response.

The new accuser said the two first met on a dating app before moving the conversation onto other platforms.

By this point, the BBC presenter is said to have revealed his identity but urged the young person not to tell anyone.

The young person later alluded to having contact with the presenter online and hinted that he would name him.

According to the young person, this was supposedly met with threatening messages from the phone number belonging to the presenter.

The original claims from the first young person were circulated after a story by The Sun was published.

The story followed allegations that the star had paid a then-17-year-old for explicit images.

However, the young person's lawyer called claims reported on by the tabloid "rubbish".

The lawyer said in a statement: "For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish."

However, The Sun said: "We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child.

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.

"We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."