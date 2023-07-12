Research at the University of York’s Institute for Safe Autonomy (ISA), which launches in October, has shown that patients can get their blood pressure taken and alert doctors to any problems with the help of a robot assistant.

Government Technology Secretary Chloe Smith, speaking at the university where she was previously a student, said the development of robotics “could open up huge opportunities” to improve patient care.

“I hope AI (artificial intelligence) can bring benefits to our public services with health waiting lists probably being one of the prime examples,” Ms Smith said.

“For example, here at this institute, we’re seeing how triage can be sped up in A&E in a hospital by the use of a robotic assistant.

“If people are able to have their measurements or diagnostics done quicker and conveniently and in a way that is in line with getting the right care you expect when you’re in hospital, then this could open up huge opportunities.”

She added: “I had breast cancer myself in the last few years and I can see, as can many people who have been through that experience, that you only get those treatments and those drugs that are going to last for the years to come through a really robust approach to science.”

However, the innovation also comes amid widespread concerns that rapidly-developing AI technology is unpredictable and cannot be controlled.

Ms Smith said the UK can be “pro-innovation” while “asking our existing regulators to regulate the technology in the context it gets used in”.

She also said “an overall blanket approach” should not be taken as that would not “fit a technology that is moving extremely fast".

And Yorkshire plays a big part in the development of cutting-edge robotics, according to Ms Smith.

How waiting rooms may look. Picture: LDRS

“This region has seen the highest growth in digital sector jobs across the country and that is evidence for the way that the tech sector is spread across the UK,” she said.

“It’s true that London plays a prominent role in that, but the tech sector benefits the whole of the UK and will continue to do so.”

Director of Assuring Autonomy International Programme at the University of York, Professor John McDermid, said “there’s got to be regulation” but that huge technological advances have happened before.

“Many moons ago, before we were all born, we transitioned from horse-drawn carriages to cars,” he said.

“What’s happening in autonomy is that level of shift but across multiple domains at the same time.”

Professor McDermid said we are two to five years from robots being in people’s homes to help them with things like getting dressed and feeding themselves.

Programme manager at the university, Dr Ana MacIntosh, added that this would “free up caring” and “you wouldn’t need fewer carers".

“They’re not doing everything around the house or replacing everybody,” she said.