The exhibition, York Air Map, will show the challenges posed by air pollution when it opens for one night only on Saturday, August 12, at Brew York, in Walmgate, from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Collaboratively, artist and lecturer Clare Nattress and atmospheric scientist Dr Daniel Bryant have curated York Air Map, a website that reveals ground level air pollution data in York.

Clare Nattress and Daniel Bryant

The project has recruited 16 citizen scientists who have collected data during bicycle commutes of ambient air pollution around the city.

Over the course of June, sensor data has been uploaded in real time to York Air Map of five air pollutants, nitrogen dioxide, volatile organic compounds and particulate matter across different size ranges, revealing insightful pollution hotspots.

Organisers say the project aims to foster a deep understanding of the “detrimental” impact of air pollution on our health, ecosystems and climate.

One of the data collecting bikes

They aim to allow visitors to take on an “emotional and intellectual journey” to inspire awareness, dialogue and collective action by using creative mediums.

These mediums include a digital interactive map, photography, artist books, pollution diaries, smellable filters and audio recordings.

A spokesperson for the exhibition said it will go “beyond being a traditional art exhibition by actively engaging the audience in environmental advocacy”.

Visitors are encouraged to handle air pollution sensors and examine the air in which they are breathing.

The team at a previous seminar

Attendees will also be able to register their interest to become the next group of citizen scientists recruited to collect data for the project in the autumn.

“Together, let us envision a future where clean air is not just a dream, but a shared reality,” said the spokesperson.

The exhibition follows the news that air quality in York did not improve last year, according to the author of a report into the state of pollution in the city.

A cyclist collecting some of the data

A City of York Council executive meeting for environment and climate emergency on July 5 shared the findings of a report on York’s air quality in 2022.

The report found the highest concentration of nitrogen dioxide in an area where somebody lives or spends a long period of time was 47 micrograms per metre cubed in Gillygate, seven micrograms per metre cubed over the limit.

York’s third ‘Air Quality Action Plan’ will see more electric buses, discouragement of idling vehicles and the continuation of the low emission taxi grant scheme.

For more information about the York Air Map exhibition and to register for the event for free, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yorks-air-map-seminar-1-tickets-620622276937

Data collection during the work