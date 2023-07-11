Christopher Carter, 50, of York Road in Selby, was convicted of two counts of attempted rape, seven counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Denying the offences, Carter pleaded not guilty to all charges, putting the child and their family through a five-day trial at Hull Crown Court.

Yesterday (July 10), Carter returned for sentencing after a jury found him guilty on Friday, June 16.

Detective constable Stacey Suffield, of Humberside Police, said: “I’d like to commend the bravery and the courage of the victim and their family throughout the entirety of the investigation and court proceedings.

“I hope the outcome will provide them with some comfort in knowing that, by having the courage and strength to come forward, they have undoubtedly prevented others from sufferings at the hands of this sexual offender.

“Carter had been abusing an innocent and vulnerable child for his own sexual gratification over a prolonged period of time.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse to come forward. We will listen to you and support you.

“I would strongly appeal for anybody who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with an adult or friend and report it to us.

“I would encourage anyone to speak to us, partner agencies or the independent anonymous charity Crimestoppers, when they’re ready, whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not. You will be believed and we will thoroughly investigate your report.

Christopher Carter (Image: Humberside Police)

“We are committed to making our streets safer by preventing these types of crimes, investigating reported offences and pursuing perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”

If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.

Call 101 to report and incident, or 999 in an emergency.