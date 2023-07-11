Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, tabled her Bullying and Respect at Work Bill, which aims to address the issue of workplace bullying whilst also advancing positive behaviours within work environments.

The Bill would introduce a legal definition of workplace bullying, establish mechanisms for reporting and investigating incidents, and promote positive behaviours through a Respect at Work Code, with enforcement powers by the Human Rights Commission (HRC).

Speaking in parliament, Ms Maskell said: “Madam Deputy Speaker, we all have power. How we use it matters.

“We can use it to encourage and elevate others or we can use it to denigrate and destroy. However, for those that are harmed, there are few protections.



“We see it in schools, elder abuse, and on-line. We see it in workplaces.

“My Bill will break the cycle of bullying at work. It will call those who abuse their power to account while protecting others and for the first time provide for a legal definition of Bullying at Work.”

The Labour MP said the TUC report that bullying is the second biggest workplace issue, with just 15 per cent of workers without a claim for harassment or discrimination meaning that 4.9 million UK workers have experienced bullying.

She added that 53 per cent of those bullied did not report it.

“My Bill will not just help people at work, but employers too,” said Ms Maskell.

“Workplace conflict costs UK businesses £28.5 billion a year.

“An estimated 17 million working days are lost due to work related stress, depression or anxiety, much stemming from negative behaviours in the workplace, such as bullying."

The MP added: “Bullying hurts. It can destroy confidence. It crushes mental health and causes physical ill health.

“For some, the pain is so great that they simply crumble, some never recover, some lose their lives. The power of a human to destroy another is very real.

“As a Parliament, we have failed millions of workers by not legislating.

“As things stand, there is no legal definition, no legal protection, no legal route to justice.

“For each person, bullying has a serious cost; for many, lasting trauma. Without recourse to justice, many will leave their employment.”

Nicki Eyre, director of Conduct Change Advocates and Stop the Hurt at work campaigner, said he was “delighted” that the bill had been “championed” by Ms Maskell.

“This Bill represents a significant step forward in the journey to addressing workplace bullying and fostering a culture of respect within UK workplaces,” he said.

“I am particularly pleased to see the cross-party support this proposal has already achieved.”

The bill is due to receive its second reading on November 24.