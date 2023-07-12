Almost 100 people from across the horseracing community came together on Saturday (July 8) to take on the three peaks challenge in aid of the sport’s human welfare charity, Racing Welfare.

The challenge was sponsored by Tote bookmakers and bloodstock auction house, Tattersalls - and it has so far raised in excess of £50,000 for racing’s people.

The challengers gathered bright and early on Saturday morning ready to tackle the three peaks of Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-Ghent in under 12 hours and remained determined despite a challenging weather forecast.

After completing their first peak, Ingleborough, just a couple of hours after setting off the walkers refuelled at their first checkpoint along the route.

When arriving at that checkpoint Alison Storey, who was part of a large team put forward by York Racecourse, said: “I feel invigorated – the adrenaline’s pumping. I was feeling quite nervous at the start, but everyone’s so friendly it’s really keeping me going."

Team spirit featured highly throughout the day, and there was no greater need than when threatening thunderstorms and lightning strikes forced event partner, Large Outdoors, to advise the group against travelling to the top of the two remaining peaks.

York racecourse’s clerk of the course, Anthea Leigh, said: “We should all expect weather to get in the way – it’s part and parcel of our sport. Myself as a clerk I have to make those difficult decisions, that’s just it isn’t it.

“We had some lovely conversations with people from other groups at the stopping points. It was a fantastic thing and terrifically well organised.”

Despite most of the group not completing the final two peaks on safety advice, some of the walkers still completed a gruelling hike of around 20 miles, covering challenging terrain and more than 3,000ft of ascent in less than favourable weather conditions.

A varied group of individuals took part, from racecourse and racing yard employees to members of the media and racehorse owners, with many participants commenting on the positive benefits of connecting with other people during the challenge.

Matthew Robinson works for event sponsor, Tote, and on completing the challenge he said: “I really enjoyed the day and thought it was excellently organised. Although it was disappointing not to climb all three peaks, I still got to spend the day with some amazing people and enjoy the beautiful sites of the Yorkshire Dales and won’t change that for anything.”

Anyone that would like to support Racing Welfare’s Three Peaks Challenge should text PEAKS and their donation amount, such as PEAKS10, PEAKS20 or PEAKS30, to donate £10, £20 or £30 respectively. You can also donate on the Racing Welfare website.