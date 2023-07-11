The bags provide immediate support should a major incident occur, city bosses say.

They are part of ongoing work to enhance the city’s security measures delivered by the multi-agency Regional Protect and Prepare Group.

The emergency grab bags each contain information and equipment that will aid the early response to an incident, prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

The new bags can be accessed by designated staff at the following locations:

• McDonald’s, Blake Street

• Marks & Spencer (M&S), Pavement

• Yates York pub, Church Lane

• Popworld night club, Hudson Street

A further grab bag will be held at the York Stadium Leisure Complex at Monks Cross on the outskirts of the city.

North Yorkshire Police senior commander for York, Superintendent Fran Naughton, said: “Working with local partners and colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing, North Yorkshire Police supports the installation of emergency grab bags in York.

“The public should be reassured and not alarmed by this initiative; it is a precautionary measure to ensure that York is prepared for a major incident.

“Although there is no specific threat to York and North Yorkshire, the current UK threat level remains at substantial meaning an attack is likely.

“I thank members of the public for their continued support, and I would urge them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.”

Council chiefs say the project builds on a number of initiatives that aim to protect those visiting, living and working in the city.

These include installing hostile vehicle barriers, providing first aid trauma kits, delivering protective security advice and training in counter terrorism (CT) awareness for local businesses.

Multi-agency partners are also taking part in regular CT training exercises, they say, the most recent being the live national exercise held at York Racecourse in March.

Detective Superintendent Dan Patrick, regional head of protect and prepare at Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said:

“The grab bags are the latest addition to a package of security measures designed to protect and assist the public. Together, the measures help to make the city more resilient in the event of a spontaneous attack, and in doing so, a less attractive target for terrorists.

“We continue to work closely with Regional Protect and Prepare Groups to review and develop our readiness, not just for terrorist attacks, but indeed any major incident which poses a threat to public safety. Alongside our police and local authority partners we are determined that our plans and security measures are as effective as they can be in mitigating the threat, preparing for incidents, and keeping the public safe.”

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, City of York Council executive member for safer communities and community cohesion, said: “Nobody wants an incident to happen on our streets or anywhere else. It is essential though, that we are all as prepared as we can be with a raft of measures to support those affected.

“We hope these grab bags will never be needed but, if they are, we’re ready to make an immediate response and I’m proud that the council is supporting this.”