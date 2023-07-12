Ann Forshaw catches the number 11 bus from Stonebow or Rougier Street after finishing work in the city centre to Ashley Park and then walks to her home in Fourth Avenue, in Tang Hall.

On Sunday, July 2, First released its new bus timetables which removed the number 11’s evening service.

The bus operator previously announced that changes would be made to its network because fewer people had been travelling by bus after the pandemic.

First Bus announced service changes on July 2 (Image: Supplied)

For Ms Forshaw, the changes mean the last bus she can get home to her usual stop is now at 7pm.

This has brought inconvenience for the 71-year-old, who is single and has no children, as she often finishes work at 7pm or 8pm.

Ms Forshaw has no access to a car, does not drive and is unable to cycle due to knee and hip pain so relies on the bus to commute.

When finishing late she must now use other bus routes, including the number six, and walk around 10 minutes to get home.

This walk is something she struggles with due to her knee and hip pain.

Ms Forshaw said she fears for her safety when making this walk during dark icy nights in the winter.

“I truly think that First York thinks no one exists that needs a bus at this end of York after 7pm,” she said.

“Anyone living in Burnholme, Derwenthorpe or the beginning of Ashley Park will now, once again have no buses to cover this area in the evening.

“(The changes) gives concern during the dark nights.”

A spokesperson for First York said: “Unfortunately, there are a very small number of journeys that have continued with passenger levels well below those required to even cover costs on the current frequency. Regrettably, this includes some trips on the 11 service.

“As a result, we have had to introduce some frequency changes.

“Our network team has looked carefully at how we can minimise any inconvenience to customers, but these changes are necessary to balance capacity with available resources and ensure we build a sustainable network into the future.

“We will continue to monitor demand and review services accordingly.”

Commenting on the loss of the number 11 evening bus service, Heworth Without ward councillor Nigel Ayre previously said: “This is a severe blow for many residents who rely on this service.

Cllr Nigel Ayre (Image: Supplied)

"It’s very disappointing that whilst services in other parts of the city have been reprieved, residents in Heworth and Heworth Without have been treated differently and their service axed without warning.

"I’ll be making the case for this service to be kept running for at least another three months so that all options can be explored."