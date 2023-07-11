POLICE are searching for a missing man who is believed to have links to the York area.
Alex, 29, was last seen on Sunday, July 9.
He is described as approximately 5ft 11ins tall, slim build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a brown beard.
He is thought to be wearing glasses and has a number of piercings with a distinctive tattoo on his left hand.
Humberside Police enquiries are ongoing to locate Alex and officers are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has any other information that may assist in finding him, to please call them on 101 quoting log 406 of July 9.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article