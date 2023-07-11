Alex, 29, was last seen on Sunday, July 9.

He is described as approximately 5ft 11ins tall, slim build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a brown beard.

He is thought to be wearing glasses and has a number of piercings with a distinctive tattoo on his left hand.

Humberside Police enquiries are ongoing to locate Alex and officers are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has any other information that may assist in finding him, to please call them on 101 quoting log 406 of July 9.