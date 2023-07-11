THE Historic Vehicle Rally will mark its 50th anniversary when it returns to a popular venue this weekend.
The event attracts exhibits from all over the country with more than 1,000 vehicles – from Aston Martin to Wolseley – expected to be on display this year.
The rally is organised by the North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobiles (NECPWA) which is expecting 700 exhibitors on Sunday (July 16) at Newby Hall.
Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: “The Historic Vehicle Rally has become a firm fixture in the events calendar at Newby Hall and is all the more special this year because of its 50th anniversary.
"We look forward to celebrating with the organisers and exhibitors and hope for a great crowd to mark the occasion.”
To mark the event’s anniversary, each exhibitor will receive a commemorative umbrella.
A special award will also be handed to the exhibitor epitomising a ‘classic country house picnic’ display with their vehicle.
