North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Ripon responded to a report of a female who was trapped up a tree having climbed up to escape a herd of cows that had surrounded her while walking through a field near Ure Bank Terrace in Ripon.

Crews moved the cows away from the tree allowing the walker and her dog to leave the field uninjured.

Then, while returning to the fire engine crews discovered a vehicle that had gone into a ditch whilst turning round.

Crews assisted in removing the vehicle from the ditch using crew power and vehicle wedges.