A letter, which was reported on by the BBC, appeared to show the lawyer throwing doubt on the story which dominated headlines this weekend.

The lawyer's letter says that the young person denied the claims but that they were published by The Sun anyway.

A spokesperson for The Sun told the BBC: "We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child.

The lawyer called the reports around the BBC presenter allegations 'rubbish' in a letter (Image: PA)

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.

"We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."

The BBC currently does not know the identity of the young person and has not spoken to them directly.

The lawyer's letter said: "For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish."

Met police meet with BBC over allegations against an unnamed presenter

This comes after the Met Police met with the BBC over allegations that a presenter working with the broadcaster paid a teenager for sexual images.

However, the police force added that no investigation was taking place "at this time".

The Met in London released a statement, announcing the virtual meeting, telling the public: “Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command met with representatives from the BBC on the morning of Monday, 10 July. The meeting took place virtually.

“They are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed.

The Met Police added: “There is no investigation at this time.”