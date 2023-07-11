The show, dubbed England’s premier agricultural event, offers the chance to see thousands of animals while also showcasing a wide selection of businesses selling everything from cheese to combine harvesters.

The show is already a sell out and VIP guests include HRH The Duke of Gloucester on the first day.

Charles Mills, show director, said: “There is an amazing buzz of excitement around the showground in the hours before we open the gates. It’s very much a team effort as we all work to make it a superb experience for our thousands of visitors.

"The Great Yorkshire showcases the finest of British agriculture and the latest in farming technology but it’s also a unique social occasion and brings together town and country and young and old to enjoy a terrific day out.”

Rookie models Lizzie McLaughlin and Luke Johnson took time out from their catwalk rehearsals to check out the impressive 9700 John Deere Forager taking pride of place on the showground's President's Lawn.

'From Sheep to Chic' fashion shows will take place every day at 12.30pm on the Sheep Shearing Stage, kindly sponsored by Brook Taverner.

Lizzie, who lives in Pontefract, is a marketeer and podcaster.

She joined the agricultural world via the poultry sector, four years ago.

Luke, from Skipton, is no stranger to high tech farm machinery as he owns and runs an agricultural and plant services business. An annual visitor to the Great Yorkshire Show, he has fond memories of attending it as a child with his grandfather. The Forager is kindly provided by Ripon Farm Services.

At the heart of the showground is the Main Ring where each day equestrian dynamo, Lorenzo will demonstrate his horsemanship. In contrast, sporting soprano Lizzie Jones will be performing twice a day.

An aerial view of the Great Yorkshire Show

The programme also includes top class showjumping, the Grand Cattle Parade, and music from The Yorkshire Volunteers Band.

In the livestock sections, farming families are making final preparations and there is extra prestige at stake for those involved in the national cattle breed competitions at the show.

The Beef Shorthorn, Longhorn and Charolais national competitions are all being hosted at the show this year.

Famous farming faces from the world of TV can be found on The Vertu Motors GYS Stage where Matt Baker, Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet and TV presenter Adam Henson are all appearing in chat shows hosted by TV’s Christine Talbot.

In forestry, the Great Yorkshire Show Pole Climbing Championships are back and will be turning heads skywards as competitors race against the clock up the two new 100ft Douglas Fir poles.

Food is always an integral part of the event, including the Cheese and Dairy Show, the Hives and Honey section and many businesses selling everything from chutney to cakes to coffee.

Cattle at the show

Prestigious chefs, including award winners Andrew Pern and Adam Jackson, will be making mouths water in the Game Cookery Theatre whilst the work of 14 of Yorkshire’s best artists is featured in the Art Show.