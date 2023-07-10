The vote at Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering, was conducted by North Yorkshire Council after a decision at a public meeting.

It saw 180 people vote in favour of and 64 against dissolving the parish council and holding an election to decide a new body of community representatives.

Such has been the level of acrimony in the village, some residents were seen disguising their identities by putting paper bags over their heads at the latest parish council meeting.

The extraordinary poll saw 16 per cent of the parish’s 1,545 electors voting during a five-hour voting period, held between 4pm and 9pm.

The vote follows residents raising questions over the use of the parish’s annual £44,500 budget it raises through council tax for work carried out in areas including the village’s closed churchyard, allotments, grass cutting and cemetery and the felling of cherry trees.

One of the main points of disagreement has been a decision to step up the amount of grass cutting of public areas in Thornton-le-Dale, such as near its small triangular green and historic market cross and stocks.

The seven-member parish council, which in past years has aided the village to be named the best kept in Yorkshire, is to meet on Tuesday, July 25 to decide what action to take.

Sandra Bell, who recently stepped down after eight years as the parish council’s chairperson, said while she believed there had been “a lack of rational thought”, there had been no question of any misappropriated finances.

Cllr Bell said: “Ideally we should all resign,” adding that only three of the members had been elected, with the others being co-opted. “But the decision of the poll is not binding on the council.”

After complaints levelled by two residents about the council’s budgets, she said it was apparent some of the councillors had “limited knowledge” of parish government.

Cllr Bell, a former teacher, said her concern was that the council should agree a budget and make a decision on the tax precept for the current financial year.

The existing councillors are to undertake a training session with a mediator, in two weeks, before the next council meeting.

A prominent feature on the parish council’s website states: “We treat everyone with courtesy and respect and ask for the same in return, we ask that you treat your councillors and council staff courteously without violence, abuse or harassment.”

Cllr Bell added: “However things have been said in public which should not have been said, and private documents released to the public. It has been very stressful because some councillors have been bullied.

“There has been bad-mouthing of organisations in the village which are working hard for the benefit of the whole community.”

There had, she added, been a “belligerent attitude” by some residents.

Cllr Bell said: “It is a very sad situation which has split the village.”

The present chairman, Councillor Marguerette Markham, told the annual parish meeting: “We are working towards a better future.”