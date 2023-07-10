North Yorkshire Police has reported that the white Yamaha YZ 250, made in 2002, was stolen from a farm in the Baldersby Saint James area in the Harrogate District, sometime between Friday, July 7 at 9.07pm, and Saturday, July 8 at 1.08am.

The motorbike has a distinctive red seat and ‘YZ’, ‘Castrol’ stickers on both fairings, a gold Renthal fat bar with a black pad, and a gold front fender mudguard brace.

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email Anthony.Nielsen@Northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Anthony Nielsen.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230126786.