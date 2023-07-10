North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for any witnesses and information after a McDonald’s security officer was left requiring hospital treatment for injuries.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The incident happened in Blake Street in York just before midnight on Saturday, July 8.

"A 47-year-old man from the Wakefield area of West Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of assault.

"Following questioning, he was released under investigation while police enquiries continue."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email joshua.tulip@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joshua Tulip.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230126843 when passing on any information.