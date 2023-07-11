Curriculum departments at Selby College including construction, health, hospitality and catering and sport hosted their own student award ceremonies, recognising both the highest achieving students and the most improved.

Held at the Parsonage in York, the annual sport awards celebrated the sporting and academic achievements of sport and public services students and sports team players. Awards included Team of the Year, Sports Personality of the Year and Academic Excellence.

Izzy Gigg receives her Sports Personality of the Year prize (Image: Supplied)

Within the college’s hospitality and catering department, students were presented with a range of accolades including Chef of the Year, Student of the Year and Front of House Member of the Year.

The college’s on-site restaurant was the setting for the evening, with the students preparing a three-course meal for their loved ones who attended. This included dishes such as Thai tuna fish cakes, pan roast belly pork and berry bavarois.

Sam Wright, principal and chief executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which Selby College is part of, said: “The end of the academic year is always a joyous time as we get to celebrate and acknowledge the academic and personal achievements of our students.

Students presented with their construction awards (Image: Supplied)

"It’s been incredibly uplifting to see how they have progressed throughout the year – whether that’s overcoming barriers they might have faced, learning something new, or showing enthusiasm and commitment to their studies. They should all be extremely proud of themselves and what they’ve achieved.”

Celebrating the accomplishments of its first cohort of T Level students, the group hosted a ‘T Party’ which was attended by students, T Level industry placement partners and colleagues from the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

T Levels are new qualifications which have been designed alongside employers, enabling students to get a head start in their chosen industry or career.

The 'T Party' held at the college (Image: Supplied)

Equivalent to three A Levels, T Levels combine classroom theory, practical learning and a 45-day industry placement enabling students to gain experience in the workplace.

Selby College currently offers T Level programmes in health, digital support services (IT), education and early years and maintenance, installation and repair for engineering and manufacturing.

Earlier this year, the college announced that a range of new courses have been added to its vocational offering to help young people into their chosen career paths.

The Team of the Year during the sports awards (Image: Supplied)

From September 2023, Level 1 courses at the college will be available in art, design and media, childcare, early years and childhood studies, construction, computing and digital design, hairdressing and beauty therapy, health, social care and wellbeing and land-based studies.

There are no formal entry requirements for the qualifications, meaning students can learn something new or develop their existing skills in a particular area.